Two arrested in West Fargo shooting the injured a juvenile

WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police say two men are in custody for a shooting in West Fargo that injured a juvenile.

The two men, both 20, have been arrested on a possible charge of attempted murder.

Police Chief Denis Otterness says the shooting Sunday night at a residence was the result of an altercation that happened earlier that day.

Police say the juvenile who was shot is in stable condition. The minor’s age and gender are not being released.

Otterness says police continue to look for additional persons of interest believed to be involved in the shooting.

