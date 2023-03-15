(KXNET) — Lawmakers at the capitol heard multiple bills on Wednesday that address and hope to improve the hunting experience for all here in the state.

House Bill 1233 would simply allow young hunters to hunt with adults during the Fall deer gun season. Supporters say this bill was created to give kids a fair chance at harvesting deer and let them spend more time in the field. This bill applies to 11, 12, and 13-year-old children, who will only be permitted to hunt white-tail doe.

“These young folks have to be with a mentor,” explained Senator Jeffery Magrum, “so the question was, ‘do we need to limit the mentor to not carry a firearm?’, and the game and fish department has said that if it’s a problem they’ll just put that part in the proclamation.”

Senators are is in the process of hearing Senate Bill 2297. This bill pertains to certified Game and Fish Volunteer Instructors who have had an active status in the state for 30 years and are eligible to receive complimentary fishing and certain hunting licenses — even those instructors who are not residents of the state.

“They obviously enjoy hunting or fishing in the state,” said Senator Jordan Kannianen, “so they just pay for the non-residents license, so this would give them the opportunity to receive the same reward that the resident instructors do.”

Those who spoke in favor of the bill mentioned how special hunting is in North Dakota, and why those who train and teach future hunters should receive complimentary licenses.

“The successful delivery of the department’s education program relies heavily on the service and contribution of its core of over 800 active volunteer instructors,” said Game and Fish’s Chief of Conservation and Communications Division, Greg Link. “We greatly appreciate and give high regard to the generosity and dedication, and as a means of acknowledging and showing our gratitude we support for their contribution the department provides service awards to the instructors.”

House Bill 1233 was unanimously passed by the Senate, while Senate Bill 2297 is still waiting to be heard on the floor.