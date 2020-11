Two children were injured in a rear-end crash near Michigan, North Dakota, Wednesday afternoon.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 16-year-old female was driving a Chevrolet Cruze on Highway 2 when she slowed for a hazard ahead. A 15-year-old female driving a Buick Lesabre failed to recognize the Chevrolet had slowed and rear-ended the car.

The 15-year-old and a 12-year-old passenger were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash.