ANETA, ND (KXNET) — Two people were hurt Monday afternoon is a two-vehicle crash near Aneta in northeast North Dakota.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a pickup towing a dump trailer was heading south on Highway 32 when a car traveling east on Highway 15 crossed into the intersection of the two roads and crashed into the pickup.

The 56-year-old Colorado driver of the car was taken to the hospital in Grand Forks with serious injures.

A 29-year-old Larimore woman, who was a passenger in the pickup, also sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The 31-year-old Larimore driver of the pickup was not injured.

The driver of the car was cited for failing to yield the right-of-way at an intersection marked with a stop sign.

The crash remains under investigation.