NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — United States Attorney Mac Schneider announced on Thursday that Armando De Dios-Carrillo, 38, and Victor Manuel Perez-Aguilera, 35, were sentenced to federal prison for their roles in human smuggling.

According to a news release, the Mexican Nationals were sentenced for Conspiracy to Transport Illegal Aliens into the United States.

De Dios-Carrillo was sentenced to 24 months while Perez-Aguilera was sentenced to 18 months, both men also have a $100 special assessment.

According to court documents, De Dios-Carrillo and Perez-Aguilera, along with others, partially carried out the smuggling of a group of Mexican nationals across the United States-Canada border and into North Dakota in late March 2023.

The men were planning to move them further into the U.S. in exchange for payment of thousands of dollars per person.

However, the plan fell apart when the truck they were using got stuck in the snow and had to be towed. Border Patrol agents found it later at a Langdon hotel where the smugglers and some of the people they smuggled were staying.

“These strong sentences are another reminder to smugglers: If you think the northern border is a soft target, think again,” Schneider said. “Smugglers who put human lives at risk at the northern border will be caught by our partners in law enforcement, prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office, and face jail time.”