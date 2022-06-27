Two Minnesotans were seriously injured Sunday in a one-vehicle rollover near Stanley.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 19-year-old Worthington man was traveling through the intersection of Highway 8 and 61st Street Northwest when the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle on the gravel road.

The vehicle vaulted off the edge of an approach and rolled several times before coming to a stop.

Both the driver and a 19-year-old Wilmont passenger sustained serious injuries, Neither was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver and the passenger were taken to Trinity Health in Minot, where their conditions remain unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.