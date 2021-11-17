Two people killed in separate road crashes in Jamestown, Fargo

Two people were killed Tuesday in separate vehicle crashes in Jamestown and Fargo.

Around 5:15 Tuesday afternoon, A 63-year-old Jamestown man died after his car collided with another vehicle at the intersection of 32nd Street Southeast and Highway 52 near Jamestown.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man tried to cross Highway 52 and was hit by a car traveling north on the highway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the other car — a woman and two juveniles — were taken to the Jamestown Regional Medical Center and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, a 41-year-old man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Fargo at the intersection of the I-29 overpass and 19th Avenue North.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, around 10:00 p.m., the driver went through the intersection and struck a traffic signal support post with enough force to severely damage the front end of the vehicle.

The driver and a 14-year-old passenger were taken to Sanford Hospital.

The driver was pronounced dead at the medical facility and the passenger was treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

That crash remains under investigation.