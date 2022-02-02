Two fires at two oil wells in Burke County resulted in the release of produced water at the well locations and some crude oil at one location..

According to the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division, Petro Harvester Operating Company reported a fire and water spill at its well pad four miles west of Portal that apparently started on January 31.

Petro said 962 barrels of produced water and 1,152 barrels of crude oil were released due to a tank fire.

A second fire was reported at another well pad operated by Petro about 4 miles north of Flaxton that also started January 31. In that incident, 1,332 barrels of produced water were released due to a tank-facility fire.

At both locations, the releases were contained to the well pads.

A state field inspector has been to both locations and will monitor cleanup required.

Officials says both fires appear to be unrelated, but the causes of the fires remain under investigation.

“Produced water” refers to water that is produced as a byproduct during oil and natural gas extraction.