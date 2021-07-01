Two-vehicle crash near Enderlin injures three people

Two vehicles collided just east of Enderlin Wednesday evening, injuring three of the four people involved in the crash.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, one of the vehicles was leaving Enderlin east on Highway 46 around 6:20 p.m., while the second vehicle was approaching from the west on the same highway.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle coming from the west apparently fell asleep at the wheel and drifted over the center line into the path of the first vehicle.

That driver steered to the right to avoid a head-on collision but was hit by the approaching vehicle in the rear corner of the car.

The first vehicle ended up in a ditch. The other vehicle with the dozing driver continued into the Enderlin Veterinary Clinic parking lot before hitting a garbage dumpster and coming to a stop.

That driver, the only occupant in the vehicle, suffered non-life-threatening injures.

The driver of the other car and one of two passengers suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.