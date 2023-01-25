NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Ozempic is an injectable medication for adults with type two diabetes that, along with diet and exercise, claims to improve blood sugar.

But recently doctors have been prescribing it to patients for weight loss, causing a shortage of the drug across the nation, including here in North Dakota.

At a higher dose, the drug is called Wegovy, which is used for weight loss.

There were shortages for Wegovy last year, which made doctors start prescribing a similar medication, Ozempic, to weight loss patients.

But Ozempic, while it does have weight loss side effects, is mainly prescribed to type two diabetes patients.

Without this medication, people with type two diabetes are at risk for spikes in blood sugar that can lead to serious health problems.