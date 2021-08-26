U Drive. U Text. U Pay. enforcement begins in September

U Drive. U Text. U Pay. begins Sept. 1.

That’s when law enforcement from across the state team up with extra patrols out enforcing the law on distracted driving.

During April’s enforcement, 186 citations were issued for distracted driving.

Authorities say distracted driving takes on many forms, however, texting is one of the most common across the nation and is illegal in North Dakota.

But, according to the Morton County Sheriff, distracted driving also includes simply taking your eyes off the road or your mind off driving.

U Drive. U Text. U Pay. is part of the state’s Vision Zero Strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities.

