NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — United States Attorney Jennifer Klemetsrud Phul announced on Thursday that the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of North Dakota is encouraging members of the public to report environmental justice concerns to the Department of Justice.

According to a news release, the United States Attorney’s Office is coordinating with the Department of Justice to promote the goal of environmental justice, and that all communities may live in a safe and healthy environment through the fair and effective enforcement of the nation’s laws.

Environmental justice is the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people regardless of race, color, national origin, or income with respect to the development, implementation, and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations, and policies.

Environmental justice issues can arise under many different circumstances and may involve various federal civil and criminal laws.

Community members that have any environmental justice concerns to report or would like additional information are encouraged to contact the Environmental Justice Coordinator for the District of North Dakota by calling the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Members of the public may also submit reports of suspected environmental violations through the Environmental Protection Agency’s website.