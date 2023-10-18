NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — As he works to add pressure on foreign sanctions, Senator John Hoeven helped introduce the Revoke Iranian Funding Act.

The goal of the act is to prevent the Iranian regime from accessing and using the funds to finance terrorist attacks against Israel or any other nation.

It would also direct the Treasury Secretary to study all high-value Iranian assets worldwide currently blocked by U.S. sanctions. That information would then be brought to Congress.

Senator Hoeven says there is no guarantee that by releasing the money, it won’t fall into the wrong hands.

“We can’t allow them to have that six billion and we really need to choke off their resources like I say with sanctions across the board so that they could that to prevent them from continuing to fund terrorism. Iran is the largest state supporter of terrorism in the world and you saw with Hamas that means not only killing and kidnapping Israelis that also in this case meant killing Americans who were in Israel as well as kidnapping and they’re still hostages. And we need to do all we can to get them out of Gaza and home,” said Sen. Hoeven.

The Biden Administration says they hope the effect of giving these funds to Iran would be a less risky relationship with Tehran overall, improving more democratic relations in the future.

Right now, Senator Hoeven says he’s looking for more Democrats in the Senate to join him.