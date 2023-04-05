(KXNET) — On Wednesday, Congressman Kelly Armstrong announced that two of his nominees were accepted into U.S. Service Academies.

According to a news release, Brendan Connor, Devils Lake, was accepted to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and Keira Cole, Grafton, was accepted to the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis.

Both were accepted for the Fall 2023 semester when Armstrong selected them as principal nominees in November 2022.

“We are proud of Brendan and Keira for their admission to the U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Naval Academy, respectively. Their dedication to their studies, extracurriculars, and community has earned them both this honor. I am confident they will represent North Dakota and our country well,” Armstrong said.

Connor is a senior at Devils Lake High School in Devils Lake. Hockey, baseball, band, DECA, and the National Honor Society are some of his extracurriculars. He has been a longtime volunteer with “Fishing with Vets.”

He has one grandparent that served in the Marines and the other in the Army National Guard, so his family has a history of military service.

His brother is currently a student at the U.S. Military Academy, class of 2025.

Cole is also a senior, but at Grafton High School in Grafton. Basketball, golf, Tae Kwon Do, choir, yearbook committee, prom committee, and Academic Olympics are some of her extracurriculars.

She’s also the class president and wants to earn a degree in chemistry.

Other than the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, all the service academies require a nomination from their U.S. Representative, one of their U.S. Senators, or the Vice President of the United States in order to be accepted.