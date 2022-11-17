(KXNET) — A data survey suggests it will cost about 11 percent more this year to make lefse, based on the costs for the ingredients.

Amazon spending analysis app Usko identified signature Thanksgiving dishes from each state, and then broke down the ingredients for each to determine how much more each dish will cost this year, compared to 2021.

For North Dakota, that signature food is lefse, which requires potatoes, cream, butter, sugar, butter and flour. Those ingredients have gone up 11.21 percent this year over 2021, according to Usko.

Overall, home groceries nationwide have gone up 13 percent this year over 2021, Usko reports.

You can read more on how other states fared, along with the survey’s methodology, here.