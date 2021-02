An unclaimed Marine will be buried in Fargo National Cemetery on Friday at 9 a.m.

According to a Facebook post from West Fargo VFW Post 7564, the Marine served from 1950-51 in Korea. The National Cemetery is located at 8709 40th Ave N, County Road 20, in Harwood.

The post said uniforms are not required, and if you can make it to be there by 8:45 a.m. Anyone is welcome to attend.