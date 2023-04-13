(KXNET) — Do you have money out there, that you don’t know about? You just may.

The North Dakota Unclaimed Property Division is seeing an uptick in claims. And the division wants to reunite owners with their lost or misplaced property.

Unclaimed or abandoned property can be anything from savings or checking accounts, stockers, uncashed dividends or payroll checks, and refunds.

The people who work at the division are dedicated to educating and providing guidance to holders of unclaimed property to ensure compliance with unclaimed property laws.

But this year, those at the division say they’ve seen an increase in claims.

Director Susan Dollinger shared that the division’s most recent involvement with the state legislature has made a significant impact.

“Unclaimed property was involved in a couple of bills this session primarily focused around, increased compliance, because any business that’s operating in North Dakota is required once a year to go through their books and records, and to make sure they’re not holding something that belongs to somebody else so we have had an increase in compliance, which has increased the volume of dollars that come in intern turns the volume going out to go up,” said Dollinger.

The division has returned more than $99,597,238 of unclaimed property. Once they hit the billion mark, they say they will have a celebration in the works.

To help them meet that milestone and see if you have any unclaimed property, you can visit either the Unclaimed Property website or the Missing Money website.