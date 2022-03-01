GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — The University of North Dakota athletic director has signed a four-year contract extension.

Bill Chaves came to the Grand Forks college from Eastern Washington University in 2018. He has overseen the transition from the Big Sky Conference to the Missouri Valley Football Conference and the Summit League.

The contract calls for Chaves to head the athletic department through spring 2026. Chaves served as athletic director at Eastern Washington from 2007 to 2018.

He was a two-time recipient of the national athletic director of the year award, in 2013 and 2016.