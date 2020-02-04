UND gets $40 million oil drilling simulator and lab

(AP) — Petroleum engineering students at the University of North Dakota will have additional opportunities for hands-on drilling practice with a new $40 million oil drilling simulator and lab.

The full-scale rig was donated by the founder and president of Enhanced Production Inc. in Salt Lake City, Utah and has been used by industries worldwide for research.

Petroleum engineering students will be able to simulate general drilling and deep drilling, test different rocks including shale and simulate oil reservoir conditions.