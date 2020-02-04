UND gets $40 million oil drilling simulator and lab

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
oil rig CBS_1480531883280.jpg

(AP) — Petroleum engineering students at the University of North Dakota will have additional opportunities for hands-on drilling practice with a new $40 million oil drilling simulator and lab.

The full-scale rig was donated by the founder and president of Enhanced Production Inc. in Salt Lake City, Utah and has been used by industries worldwide for research.

Petroleum engineering students will be able to simulate general drilling and deep drilling, test different rocks including shale and simulate oil reservoir conditions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Sleep on a memory foam mattress? A Round Rock family has a warning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sleep on a memory foam mattress? A Round Rock family has a warning"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/4"

Tuesday Forecast: Sunny & Dry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Forecast: Sunny & Dry"

The Not So Heavenly Bodies Calendar awards charity

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Not So Heavenly Bodies Calendar awards charity"

Hettinger-Scranton girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger-Scranton girls basketball"

New Salem-Almont Weston Kuhn

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem-Almont Weston Kuhn"

Bismarck High Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Bball"

Boys Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Hockey"

Operation Prairie Dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Operation Prairie Dog"

Monday, February 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, February 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3"

When to do Taxes

Thumbnail for the video titled "When to do Taxes"

Census 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census 2020"

Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mental Health"

Tom v. Phil

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom v. Phil"

Bookmobile

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bookmobile"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3"

Amber's Monday Morning OneMinuteForecast 2/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning OneMinuteForecast 2/3"

INFANT SLEEPER RECALL

Thumbnail for the video titled "INFANT SLEEPER RECALL"

New Foster

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Foster"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge