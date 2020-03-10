UND student in self-quarantine, awaiting test results for COVID-19

According to the University of North Dakota, one student has agreed to be self-quarantined from the general campus population pending the outcome of tests for the coronavirus.

The decision for the student to be tested and to self-quarantine came following discussions between UND and the state health department on Monday.

UND plans to issue updates on the situation as more information develops.

UND students with concerns about their health or symptoms they are experiencing are urged to call ahead to UND Student Health Services before coming into the facility. Faculty and staff are encouraged to contact their primary health care provider.

As of this time, the North Dakota Health Department says there are no confirmed cases of the virus, also known as COVID-19, in the state.

The latest information from the health department indicates seven people are being monitored for signs of the virus. A total of eight people have been specifically tested for the virus. Of those, six tests have returned negative and two test results are still pending.