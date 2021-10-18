UND Student Killed in Plane Crash

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Near Buxton, N.D. (KX News) — A University of North Dakota student was killed Monday night, after crashing the plane he was piloting.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 8:30 p.m., in a field near 11th Street Northeast and 165th Avenue Northeast, southeast of Buxton. The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is now being investigated by the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the FAA, with the assistance of the Traill County Sheriff’s Office. The name of the pilot will be released once his family has been notified.

KX News will continue to follow this story and provide any updates on air and online as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

See More Local News

Latest National News

More National News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories