BUXTON, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol says one person has died in a plane crash in Traill County.

The patrol says the University of North Dakota plane went down about 8:30 p.m. Monday in a field southwest of Buxton.

Authorities say the victim was a student pilot at the university and has not yet been identified. The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The Highway Patrol, Traill County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.