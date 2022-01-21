UND will end draft work on a gender inclusion policy

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — The University of North Dakota plans to end its work on a policy for gender inclusion and has no plans to implement it.

The policy that was being drafted required use of a transgender person’s preferred pronouns and the use of locker rooms, bathrooms and other living facilities that align with a person’s gender identity.

The policy was recently criticized by the North Dakota Catholic Conference, which questioned whether it “was conducive or hostile to not only the Catholic faith but also the truth about the human person.”

In a statement Friday, UND President Andrew Armacost said “when speech becomes the source of discrimination or harassment, existing UND policies offer protections to all members of our campus, including in the areas of gender identity and sexual orientation.”