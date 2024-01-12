NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Tribal casinos across the state should be seeing some new faces on the gaming floor.

Governor Doug Burgum’s agreements with the tribal casinos lowering the gambling age are now official.

Gamblers 19 and 20 years of age who come in for gambling have to get checked in, have a wristband, and meet with security.

They are not allowed to drink alcohol and they have to stay five feet from the bar.

Gambling is not the only activity they will get to enjoy.

“It also opens up career opportunities here at Four Bears Casino and Lodge. Which before we couldn’t offer to people under the age of 21. Now 19 and 20-year-olds can actually apply and start themselves off at a great path here at Four Bears Casino and Lodge with a number of job opportunities,” said Patrick Packineau, a co-general manager of Four Bears Casino and Lodge.

Packineau says they expect to see more applicants under the age of 21 applying for jobs.

He adds it will give people another job opportunity to apply for that isn’t in the energy industry.

“But we also have a lot of younger demographics working out in the oil field. 19 and 20-year-olds don’t have much to do out here in western North Dakota and they come to enjoy themselves here and watch a concert. But they can also come out and gamble it is a form of recreation for them also,” said Packineau.

Packineau says it is too early to determine if there is any downside to this new law.