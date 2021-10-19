UND’s Aerospace school halts flights after student dies in crash

BUXTON, N.D. (AP) — The University of North Dakota’s aerospace school has canceled all flight activities after a student pilot from Chicago was killed in an airplane crash.

The University of North Dakota plane went down about 8:30 p.m. Monday in a field near the Traill County community of Buxton, in northeastern North Dakota.

The Grand Forks-based school identified the victim as 19-year-old John Hauser, a student majoring in commercial aviation from Chicago.

Robert Kraus, dean of the John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences, ordered a “safety stand down,” halting all flight activity Tuesday.

University officials said counseling services are being offered to students.