Unidentified body buried in 1982 near Williston is exhumed for DNA tests

WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — The body of an unidentified person who was buried in Williams County 38 years ago is being exhumed in hopes of bringing closure to family that may still be living.

The body of a male was found in the Missouri River near the mouth of the Little Muddy River east of Williston on June 22, 1982.

Sheriff’s officials say that despite a thorough investigation at the time, he was not identified and was buried in an unmarked grave in Riverview Cemetery in Williston.

The body will be exhumed and DNA samples which will be sent to Othram Labs in Texas for analysis and to a national database and genealogical studies will be done.  

