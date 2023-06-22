NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Cognitive behavioral therapy, or CBT, is the most common, and best-studied, form of psychotherapy.

According to the National Institutes of Health, it’s a combination of two approaches: cognitive and behavioral, and the methods are applied depending on the illness or problem being treated.

The point of cognitive therapy is to form a clear idea of thoughts, attitudes, and expectations. And the goal is to reveal and change false and distressing beliefs. It helps people learn to replace their thought patterns with realistic, less harmful thoughts and also helps people think more clearly and control their thoughts.

Behavioral therapy is the theory that behavior is learned and it can be unlearned or relearned. The therapy is to find out what behaviors make life difficult or intensify problems.

“CBT is a therapeutic approach to thinking patterns in daily life,” said Dr. Christy Wilkie, from Dakota Family Services.

CBT is a problem-oriented strategy to focus on current problems and finding solutions. It’s used to treat conditions like depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorders (OCD), and addictions, as well as physical conditions like chronic pain, tinnitus, and rheumatism, as it helps to relieve symptoms.

It’s only successful if a person is actively taking part in the treatment and works on it outside, in between sessions. Therapists teach people to use relaxation exercises, stress/pain relief methods, and certain problem-solving strategies.

“It depends on the person and what they’re seeking,” said Wilkie. She said it could be 12-16 weeks, but it all depends on what their needs are.

According to the American Psychological Association, there are several core principles, including faulty or unhelpful ways of thinking, learned patterns of unhelpful behavior, and learning better ways of coping with psychological problems.

Wilkie gave these four tips for getting the most out of cognitive behavioral therapy:

Be open-minded. This means being willing to listen and learn. Remember why it’s important. It can be easy to forget why you’re doing something when you’re learning or trying something new. Remember that you don’t have to do it perfectly. Making mistakes does not mean you’re doing it wrong, it’s a sign that you tried something new. Remember how much better it will get with practice. Each time you try it, you will continuously get better at it.

“It’s good for anybody,” said Wilkie. She explained that it can be good for depression, PTSD, anxiety disorders, and mood disorders, but it can also be helpful in processing other stressful life events such as a breakup, divorce, and grief and loss.