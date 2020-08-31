Update: Man stabbed at Grand Forks apartment has died

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Police say a man who was stabbed at an apartment in Grand Forks has died of his injuries.

Officers responded to a call shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday and found a man who had been stabbed in his abdomen. He was taken to Altru Hospital where he later died.

A suspect was located and taken into custody. Police say the victim and suspect knew each other and that the attack was not random.

Police are recommending a murder charge against the 44-year-old Grand Forks man in custody.

The victim was not been identified.