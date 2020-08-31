Update: Man stabbed at Grand Forks apartment has died

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Police say a man who was stabbed at an apartment in Grand Forks has died of his injuries.

Officers responded to a call shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday and found a man who had been stabbed in his abdomen. He was taken to Altru Hospital where he later died.

A suspect was located and taken into custody. Police say the victim and suspect knew each other and that the attack was not random.

Police are recommending a murder charge against the 44-year-old Grand Forks man in custody.

The victim was not been identified.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/31

Monday's Forecast: Increasing clouds & wind

NDC 8.31

Northwoods League

High school football

Minot economy on the rise

Top plays

Robert One Minute 8-30

Cancer benefit

Doctor on COVID response

Grand Forks early bar close

New party bus business

Doctor on temperature screenings

Sawyer School closed

COVID-19 ND Watch 8-30-20

High school football

High school volleyball

OneFargo March

Dr. Birx visits North Dakota

Robert One Minute 8-29

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss