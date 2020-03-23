Update: No new ND COVID-19 cases reported since Sunday

The North Dakota Department of Health reports, as of this morning, there have been no new confirmed cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, since Sunday afternoon.

As of 10:11 a.m., Monday, the state has a total of 30 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, with four people in the hospital due to the virus.

In all, 1,383 tests have been performed to date.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in six North Dakota counties so far: 16 in Burleigh, 7 in Morton, 3 in Ward, 2 in Pierce, 1 in Ramsey and 1 in Cass.

The lack of new positive cases so far today doesn’t necessarily mean the virus is slowing down in North Dakota.

Governor Burgum noted Sunday there are hundreds of Cass County tests being processed outside the state that are taking longer to return than in-state tests. Cass County cases are expected to rise once those results are back.

The governor will update North Dakotans on the status of COVID-19 in the state and other topics Monday afternoon at 4:00 p.m.

You can watch the update live on the KX News website.