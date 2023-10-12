NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The group of 84 North Dakotans stuck in Israel, are now finding their way back home safely.

More than half the group has arrived back in North Dakota and 21 others have flights booked.

The group, who was visiting Israel for religious tours, were flying out of an airport in Amman, Jordan. On Tuesday, they traveled across the Israeli border into Jordan.

It took them seven hours to get across, just before the checkpoints closed. Most of the group arrived home early Thursday morning, and the others plan on flying home Friday morning.

The flight traveled from Amman, Jordan, to O’Hare International Airport in Chicago then traveled to Rochester, Minnesota, where friends and family met them to drive back to Fargo.

KX News spoke with Father Ackerman, the leader of the group, who says they are so happy to be back on U.S. soil and want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers through the scary situation.