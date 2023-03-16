(KXNET) — Supporters are still trying to save the horses and longhorns at Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

On the house floor, Legislators discussed the concurrent resolution to modify the park’s plan for the animals.

Although no decision was made, there was one change made.

The word “livestock” has been removed and approved in the House chamber.

Overall, supporters say the resolution still holds the same value and will still protect the animals.

SCR 4014 passed unanimously in the Senate earlier this month.

One advocacy group, Chasing Horses Wild Horse Advocates, will be hosting a virtual event Sunday, March 26 to illustrate the importance of the park’s horses.

To learn more visit Chasing Horses Wild Horse Advocates’ website.