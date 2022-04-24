Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — Williams County currently has over 9,000 households and businesses without power, the most out of any county in the state by a wide margin.

According to a spokesperson with Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative, they’re estimating that there are at least 300 plus electrical poles that are down in Mountrail and Williams County.











Photos Courtesy of MWEC

They currently have crews working to fix them but could not give an accurate timetable on when power could be restored.

The spokesperson stated that tomorrow, April 25, would be the earliest that residents of Mountrail and Williams County might expect to see electricity return to their households.

This is an updating story KX will provide updates as we receive more information.