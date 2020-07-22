US asks judge to toss North Dakota suit over protest costs

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
law, justice, gavel, law books, courtroom_2745713082101505-159532

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The federal government is asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit from the state of North Dakota that seeks to recoup $38 million for policing the monthslong Dakota Access Pipeline protests almost four years ago.

The state filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers last July. The Bismarck Tribune reports that a hearing on the government’s request to dismiss it was held Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bismarck.

Much of the hearing focused on the fact that protesters did not have a permit to camp on land managed by the Corps and on the Corps’ effort to create a designated protest area in 2016. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Bismarck State Athletics

NDGA Golf

Coronavirus Tests

New Badges

Justice Study

Your best view of Comet NEOWISE is tonight

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/22

Wednesday's Forecast: Mostly sunny & hot

NDC JULY 22

Life Hacks: Hairspray

LIFE HACKS LIVE

Babe Ruth Baseball

Blu on Broadway Groundbreaking

Mandan Flickertails Baseball

Art of Fielding

Avoid Moving Scams

BPS Survey Results

Flood Project Update

Teachers & COVID-19

Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss