US, Canada, Mexico border travel restrictions extended to May 21

FILE – In this Oct. 9, 2019, file photo, pedestrians take a photo at an entry sign as traffic enters the United States from Canada at the Peace Arch Border Crossing in Blaine, Wash. U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal said Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, she is working to authenticate an apparently leaked document showing that Customs and Border Protection agents on the U.S.-Canada border in Washington state were in fact ordered to detain Iranian and Iranian-American travelers early this month, despite initial agency denials. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

Travel restrictions between the United States, Mexico and Canada to control the spread of COVID-19 will remain in effect until May 21, the Biden administration has announced.

This means that only those deemed “essential travelers” or workers are allowed to cross the U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico borders.

These are the same restrictions that have been in place since March 2020 under the Trump administration.

“The restrictions outlined in the Notifications are temporary in nature and shall remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. EDT on May 21, 2021 unless otherwise rescinded by the Department of Homeland Security,” according to a notice posted late Monday on a U.S. Customs and Border Protection website.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also extending travel restrictions that make it mandatory for air travelers to quarantine in a hotel at their own expense when they arrive in Canada.

He’s also thanking the country’s two major airlines for extending a voluntary suspension of flights to Mexico and all Caribbean destinations until May 21. The measures were first announced in January.

Trudeau is reiterating that now is not the time to travel. He says Canada’s strict travel, testing, and quarantine measures are extremely important. But he notes international travel directly accounts for a small amount of cases in Canada and those restrictions are just one tool to fight the pandemic.

Canada is seeing a third wave of infections particularly in Ontario where Premier Doug Ford was slow in re-imposing lockdown restrictions.