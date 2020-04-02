US Chamber offers guide for small businesses asking about relief loans

Live Now
Gov. Burgum speaking on COVID-19, other topics
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has created a guide to help small businesses, independent contractors and gig economy workers prepare to file for a coronavirus relief loan under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The guide outlines the steps small businesses should take now to prepare to access funds to help keep their workers on the payroll during the COVID-19 era.

You can access the Emergency Loan Small Business guide and checklist here.

The U.S. Chamber estimates there is $1.1 billion in small business aid available for North Dakota. The chamber also figures there are 19,789 small businesses and 340,521 small business employees in North Dakota that could potentially benefit from the aid package programs collectively includes in the CARES Act.

The chamber also has a coronavirus response page for small businesses, outlining various web links and resources.

The Bismarck-Mandan Chamber of Commerce|EDC also has a number of small business resources posted online. You can access the links and information here.

