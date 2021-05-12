US Customs and Border Protection unveils $46M project for new rail scanners

A $46 million project designed to enhance security and efficiency of rail cargo inspections throughout the United States was announced on Wednesday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. One location to receive upgrades is the Portal, North Dakota port of entry.

Under the project, which is expected to begin in the fall of 2021, CBP will replace aging rail scanning systems at 12 ports of entry on the southern and northern borders with high-energy rail scanners. CBP says the new scanners will produce better images for faster and more secure inspections.

The equipment will be installed in Blaine, Washington; Brownsville, Texas; Buffalo, New York; Calexico, California; Eagle Pass, Texas; Eastport, Idaho; two locations in El Paso, Texas; International Falls in Ranier, Minnesota; Nogales, Arizona; Portal, North Dakota, and Rouses Point, New York.

CBP says these locations process approximately 60 percent of rail cargo imported into the U.S.