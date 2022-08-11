NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director Erin Oban announced Thursday that USDA is awarding $155,000 in grants to improve health care facilities in North Dakota.

“Rural health care has long faced unique challenges,” said Oban. “Health care providers in rural areas dedicate themselves to providing the highest quality care, but it’s difficult in remote locations that are under-resourced and under-staffed compared to other more urban counterparts. Programs like the Emergency Rural Health Care Grant are designed specifically to help bridge that gap. Living, working, or raising a family in a small town should not limit the availability of services, and the USDA Rural Development is here to partner with health care systems to help improve the crucial care they provide.”

The Biden-Harris Administration made these funds available in the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Programs through its historic legislative package, the American Rescue Plan Act, according to a news release.

The Act and this program are examples of the government’s ability to respond quickly to ensure every person and family has access to high-quality health care no matter their zip code.

USDA Rural Development promotes a healthy community and environment through the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants to make sure people, kids, and families have access to the health care they need.

The grants support the ability of rural communities to provide health care to the people and places in our country that often lack access.

The investments will help rural hospitals and health care providers implement telehealth and nutrition assistance programs, increase staffing to administer COIVD-19 vaccines and testing, build or renovate facilities, and purchase medical supplies.

They also will help regional partnerships, public bodies, nonprofits, and tribes solve regional rural health care problems and build a stronger, more sustainable rural health care system in response to the pandemic.

The Rolette County Public Health District will use a $155,00 grant to build a storage unit to house the district’s mobile health clinic. The mobile health clinic helps 14,000 Rolette County residents access health care, nutritional assistance, and vaccines. The storage unit will protect the clinic from extreme weather conditions.

USDA will announce additional awardees for Emergency Rural Health Care Grants in the coming weeks and months.