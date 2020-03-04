USDA Approves Nearly $40 Million in Loans for North Dakota Electric Cooperatives

Two North Dakota electric co-ops have been awarded nearly $40 million in loans from the USDA Office of Rural Development.

The loans are part of a nationwide program to help build and improve electric lines and strengthen reliability in rural areas’

The program would benefit roughly one million rural residents and businesses, according to the USDA.

Burke-Divide Electric Cooperative, headquartered in Columbus, received a $10 million loan. This will be used to connect 68 consumers, build and improve 84 miles of line and incorporate $59,285 in “smart grid” technologies.

Nodak Electric Cooperative, headquartered in Grand Forks, received a $29.7 million loan. This will be used to connect 1,431 consumers, build and improve 247 miles of line, and incorporate $1.2 million in “smart grid” technologies.