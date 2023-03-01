(KXNET) — A government agency is planning to put millions of dollars into projects across the country in an effort to combat climate change.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing more than $48 million this year in projects that help prevent wildfires and improve water quality in our state. This is made possible through the Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration Partnership.

In North Dakota, funding will go towards Phase Two of the Badlands Restoration Project. The project will treat 8,500 acres of juniper and ponderosa pines to reduce the threat of wildfires near local communities. It will also improve water and soil conditions and boost better land for grazing for our livestock.

Also benefitting from the funding is the Elkhorn mountain range in southwest Montana.