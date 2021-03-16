USDA report alleges inhumane treatment of cow at NDSU lab

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Cass County prosecutors say they are looking into a U.S. Department of Agriculture report alleging inhumane treatment of a cow at the North Dakota State University Meat Laboratory.

The USDA outlined the incident in a notice to the lab last month that it was suspending inspections at the school.

The report said it took several shots from a “captive bolt device” for employees to stun the cow. At one point a manager disassembled and reassembled the gun, but it misfired before a fifth shot rendered the cow unconscious.

Cass County State’s Attorney Birch Burdick says his office will review the USDA complaint and decide the next steps.

