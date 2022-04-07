The new United States Department of Agriculture Emergency Livestock Relief Program promises to deliver compensation based on last year’s Livestock Forage Programs, with around $750 million to distribute to North Dakota’s livestock industry.

However, according to local ranchers, the amount being paid out isn’t nearly enough to make up for their losses.

With the prices of chemicals, feed and fertilizer constantly rising, the aid benefits still won’t be able to return things to normal.

For farmers and ranchers around the state, this makes the USDA’s relief funds less of a saving grace and more of a small bonus.

“It’ll help,” said local rancher Matthew Rebenitsch, “but only a little. The biggest problem with how the USDA does it is they tell us we can only run 12 acres per cow, and they’ll only help us out with that. So when you’re talking six to eight acres, what we actually run, they’re only covering only half to a third of our cost. And it’s not even a cost, it’s just kind of…a little help.”

While the drought has been a crippling blow to farmers of all types, it has been especially harsh on livestock ranchers.

Cattle are losing weight because of a lack of natural food sources, and so many ranchers are being forced to sell their herds due to a lack of grazing space and the cost of proper feed.

The cattle that stay in the herd are much thinner than before.

USDA’s financial aid, while appreciated, is still only a temporary solution that won’t solve the problem by itself- and both individual ranchers and groups like the Farmer’s Union are calling for more permanent protection plans to be put in place.

“This sort of ad hoc support is really helpful,” said Matt Perdue, the government relations director of Farmer’s Union, “but we also know that we need to look at the permanent programs available to ranchers, and make sure that they’re able to access them, and leverage them and that they’re working.”

Meanwhile, ranchers also believe the USDA itself could be doing more to understand their situations. After all, when it comes to cattle herding, there’s a lot at stake.

Both Farmer’s Union and the local ranchers state that the one thing they’re all waiting on is a good rain to bring an end to the drought and start returning things to normal.