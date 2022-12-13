A snowblower has just finished clearing the driveway during a winter snow storm as falling snow continues to swirl.

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We all know how snow flurries and winter storms can be unpredictable.

According to a news release, Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) wants people to be prepared when the weather hits.

“Outdoor power equipment like snow throwers can make quick work of a big job,” said OPEI President and CEO Kris Kiser. “Just remember: when getting out your snow thrower, review your owner’s manual. You should know how to correctly operate controls and quickly shut it off if necessary.”

Here are 12 questions you should ask yourself before operating a snow thrower.