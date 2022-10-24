A recent analysis found which states have the most irresponsible drivers. (Getty)

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — ND Sober Ride will offer discounted Lyft rides, where available, in time for Halloween.

According to a news release, ND Sober Ride is a Vision Zero program to remove impaired drivers from North Dakota roads.

Codes will be available from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, or while codes last. Use Lyft code “VZHALLOWEEN22” to get $10 off your ride.

Many lives would be saved in North Dakota each year if every driver consistently makes the choice to always drive sober, designate a sober driver, or use a ride-hailing service.

Lyft codes are unique to each campaign period, and a user may only use a code once per time period.

Codes can be found on the Vision Zero website.

This campaign is part of the Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.