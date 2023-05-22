NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The United States Postal Service is hiring motivated and dynamic people to help them ‘Deliver for America.’

According to a news release from the United States Postal Service, they are committed to providing job opportunities and providing advancement and career development.

USPS is offering competitive wages for pre-career entry-level positions like letter carriers, rural route carriers, mail handlers, mail processing clerks, and retail clerks.

In those positions, people can earn valuable experience that can qualify them for a full-time position, eventually leading to a long, prosperous, and fulfilling career.

Career employees can earn long-term premium benefits that go with good pay like multiple health and life insurance choices, pension benefits and a Thrift Savings Plan program (similar to a 401(k)), vacation time, and sick leave.

USPS promote largely from within, offering career development to help prepare employees to achieve their goals. There are training programs that include entry-level functional job-related training, technical hands-on learning, new supervisor training, and management-to-executive level development.

The job fairs are all happening on Wednesday, May 24 at various times, and they are hiring for all entry-level positions.

Bismarck: 220 E Rosser Ave from 12-4 p.m.

220 E Rosser Ave from 12-4 p.m. Devils Lake: 503 3rd St NE from 2-6 p.m.

503 3rd St NE from 2-6 p.m. Fargo: 1455 32nd St S from 12-6 pm.

1455 32nd St S from 12-6 pm. Grafton: 506 Griggs Ave from 12-6 p.m.

506 Griggs Ave from 12-6 p.m. Grand Forks: 2501 28th Ave S from 12-6 p.m.

2501 28th Ave S from 12-6 p.m. Jamestown: 212 2nd St SW from 2-6 p.m.

212 2nd St SW from 2-6 p.m. Minot: 117 5th Ave SW from 12-4 p.m.

117 5th Ave SW from 12-4 p.m. Park River: 209 Briggs Ave S from 1-3:30 p.m.

209 Briggs Ave S from 1-3:30 p.m. Wahpeton: 926 2nd Ave N from 12-6 p.m.

926 2nd Ave N from 12-6 p.m. Williston: 120 E Broadway from 2-6 p.m.

Those who are applying need to be 18 years old and need to be able to pass a background investigation and be available to work weekends and holidays.

Job postings are updated frequently, so you can always check for more opportunities. If you are unable to attend the job fair, you can always apply online.