(KXNET) — The United States Postal Service is hosting a job fair to hire people to help them ‘Deliver for America.’

According to a news release, the job fair is happening on Tuesday, April 4 from 1-5 p.m.

These are the locations where the USPS is hosting its job fair:

Harvey Post Office: 708 Adams Ave, Harvey ND 58341

Williston Post Office: 120 E Broadway, Williston ND 58801

Minot Post Office: 117 5th Ave AW, Minot ND 58701

Bismarck Post Office: 403 Airport Rd, Bismarck ND 58504

Devils Lake Post Office: 502 3rd Stree, Devils Lake ND 58301

They are committed to providing job opportunities and continuing to provide advancement and career development.

USPS offers competitive wages for pre-career entry-level positions like letter carriers, rural route carriers, mail handlers, mail processing clerks, and retail clerks.

In entry-level jobs, employees will get experience that qualifies them for a full-time position,

These are the jobs that are hiring for entry-level positions, when you go to the job fair, you can ask which positions are available:

Rural Carrier PTF (selected cities): salary of $24.42/hour

City Carrier PTF (selected cities): salary of $22.13/hour

Rural Carrier Associate (RCA): salary of $19.94/hour

Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC): salary of $19.94/hour

City Carrier Assistant (CCA): salary of $19.33/hour

Tractor Trailer Operator: salary of $30.33/hour

Career employees can earn long-term benefits with good pay, just some of those benefits are:

Multiple health and life insurance choices

Pension benefits and a Thrift Savings Plan program, which is similar to a 401(k)

Vacation time and sick leave

USPS is a place that largely promotes from within by offering career development to help prepare employees to achieve their goals.

Training programs include entry-level functional job-related training, technical hands-on learning, new supervisor training, and management-to-executive level development.