NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The United States Postal Service is hiring across the Minnesota-North Dakota District.

According to a news release, this hiring is to fill non-career, holiday positions. People hired can earn up to $21.22 an hour and are paid bi-weekly.

USPS is looking for committed, motivated people to join the mission of service to the community and nation.

Positions available include:

Mail Handler Assistant, paying $18.22 per hour

PSE Mail Processing Clerk, paying $20.05 per hour

Holiday Clerk Assistant, paying $20.05 per hour

Holiday Transportation Assistant, paying $21.22 per hour

People who are interested can find more information and apply here. You can highlight Minnesota-North Dakota and then click search.

You must be 18 years of age and be able to pass a criminal background investigation, you must also be available to work weekends and holidays.