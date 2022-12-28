NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Right now, several places in North Dakota say they’re not getting their mail.

That’s because the United States Postal Service has stopped delivering in areas across five states, including North Dakota.

20 postal service operations came to a halt due to weather here, and some still haven’t reopened.

USPS closed nearly 200 facilities and suspended deliveries due to the recent blizzard.

Major cities like Minot, Bismarck, Williston, and Dickinson have continued operations.

But more rural cities like Havana, Selfridge, and Zeeland are still closed, even though the weather has cleared up.

“It does feel like an excuse a little bit. I mean today I’m wearing a hoodie, it feels nice today in comparison to what we’ve seen before. When we look up online, we did the ‘stay informed’ signed up to see what we’re supposed to be getting, and that is what it states, that they’ve shut down our route due to weather. And so, I came in here to pick up the mail. The teller said that there was no mail to be picked up,” said Joshua Hernandez, a Minot resident.

Officials from the post office say if you don’t clear snow and ice from sidewalks, mailboxes, or paths leading to your home, letter carriers may skip your home.

USPS declined an interview with KX News but told us the facilities that are closed will be back up and running once the weather permits.