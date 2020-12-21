Vaccinations on tap for North Dakota long-term care centers

Coronavirus
A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. U.K. health authorities rolled out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A major pharmacy and health care chain says it will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines next week at long-term care facilities in North Dakota, where the death rate due to complications from the virus is among the worst in the country.

CVS Health spokeswoman Abby Majorsays 41 centers in North Dakota selected the company as their provider for inoculations.

She declined to name the facilities, citing a concern for privacy and security.

Major says the rollout will likely occur over several days while the facilities determine when the vaccine will be administered and when they schedule on-site clinics.

State statistics compiled Monday show that 750 residents of long-term care facilities in North Dakota have died because of the virus.

