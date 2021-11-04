Vaccines, race theory emerge as session’s hot-button issues

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bills to prevent vaccine mandates and the teaching of certain concepts of race and racism will get hearings — and almost certain approval — when the Republican-controlled Legislature returns to the Capitol next week for a special session.

The original intent of the special session was to approve a new map of legislative districts and the spending federal coronavirus relief aid. But the hot-button conservative issues could overshadow those measures.

The special session called by Gov. Doug Burgum last week has no time restriction and may last indefinitely, though legislative leaders said they hoped it would only last five days.