Valentine’s Day: Can you measure love? The Census Bureau can.

The Census Bureau deals in data. Lots and lots of data.

It takes that digital mountain of data and provides insights about America.

Some of those insights involve love, marriage and the industries built on both. Consider:

  • In 2018, the median age at which men in the U.S. first got married was about 30
  • In 2018, the median age at which women in the U.S. first got married was about 28
  • Approximately 66 percent of people aged 15 and older in the United States have been married. Of those people:
    • 3 out of 4 had been married once
    • Nearly 1 out of 5 (19 percent) had been married twice
    • 1 out of 20 had been married three or more times
  • Looking for Valentine’s gifts? No problem. In the U.S. there are:
    • 21,300 jewelry stores
    • 12,661 flower shops
    • 3,451 candy and nut stores
    • 1,349 chocolate makers
    • 514 nonchocolate candy makers
  • In 2017, the most chocolate made in the U.S. was produced by California and Pennsylvania. The number of chocolate makers per state: California, 137; Pennsylvania, 117.
  • Numerous cities and towns have names related to love. Among them:
    • Loveland, Colorado (Population – 77,446)
    • Romeoville, Illinois (Population – 39,624)
    • Love Valley, North Carolina (Population – 111)
    • Valentine, Texas (Population – 125)

